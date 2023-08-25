Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announces Friends of UPSO program

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announces its “Friends of UPSO” program aimed to help identify individuals with special needs and to better communicate those needs to public safety personnel.

The program is available to individuals with special needs such as autism, dementia, epilepsy, PTSD, and Down Syndrome. Stroke survivors as well as blind or deaf individuals are also able to be part of the program. Individuals who are identified with such needs will receive a decal to put on their vehicle and home. The decal identifies them as a “Friend of UPSO” and instructs first responders to approach them with care.

To receive the decals, UPSO asks that you provide information that will best help responders identify the special needs of the individual. The information will be stored in the dispatch database and will alert dispatchers when a call comes from the address or vehicle.

Sheriff Gates says knowing these needs ahead of time will help the interaction go smoother for first responders the individuals. We hope these decals can help break down communication barriers and limit misunderstandings between individuals and our first responders.” said Sheriff Gates.

Parents and guardians will be able to stop by UPSO starting September 1, 2023, to complete a brief questionnaire and receive their decals. The decals are free to the public when finishing the questionnaire.

