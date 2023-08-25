Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Smoke from Louisiana fires making its way into NELA, no reported blazes in the region

This is a fire in the Kisatchie National Forest on August 23. No blazes have been reported in...
This is a fire in the Kisatchie National Forest on August 23. No blazes have been reported in the NELA region. Any smoke residents smell or see may be coming from fires from around the state.(KALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to the wildfires around the state, specifically in the central and southern areas, Northeast Louisiana residents may smell smoke or see a haze outside.

According to the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, there have been no sightings of any fires or illegal burnings around the region. The smoke residents are seeing and smelling is coming from the wildfires from around Louisiana, specifically in the central and southern regions.

OPFD and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are searching for any signs of a fire, but only smoke has been noted so far.

If you see a fire, call 911 or your local emergency officials.

Stay up-to-date with wildfire information and resources around the state here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone's commitment to...
WATCH: Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Generic police lights
2 juveniles among those arrested following traffic stop in Bastrop
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been over 8,000 new reported cases...
Covid Cases Rising Across the State
Former Monroe mayor, Jamie Mayo, officially announced his candidacy for mayor on August 24th at...
Jamie Mayo Officially Announces His Candidacy for Monroe Mayor
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Emergency officials contain fire near camps in Pointe Coupee Parish
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog