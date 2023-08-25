Smoke from Louisiana fires making its way into NELA, no reported blazes in the region

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Due to the wildfires around the state, specifically in the central and southern areas, Northeast Louisiana residents may smell smoke or see a haze outside.

According to the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, there have been no sightings of any fires or illegal burnings around the region. The smoke residents are seeing and smelling is coming from the wildfires from around Louisiana, specifically in the central and southern regions.

OPFD and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are searching for any signs of a fire, but only smoke has been noted so far.

If you see a fire, call 911 or your local emergency officials.

Stay up-to-date with wildfire information and resources around the state here.

