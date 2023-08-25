Severe thunderstorm warning for Catahoula and Franklin

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Northwestern Catahoula Parish and Southwestern Franklin Parish until 5 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, at around 4:02 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherwood or near Harrisonburg moving south at 10 miles per hour.

Damage to roofs, house siding, and trees can be expected.

The NWS said the thunderstorm will be near Harrisonburg, Aimwell, Manifest, and Wallace Ridge.

Residents should go inside to the lowest floor of a building for protection.

