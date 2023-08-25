Advertise
SAAC fall arts academy classes are open for registration

SAAC
SAAC(Source: KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The 2023 season for South Arkansas Arts Center is starting soon.

Parents are encouraged to sign their children up before classes begin on September 11.

SAAC offers a variety of courses for children in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade.

Some of the courses that will be offered are Visual Art, 3-D Art, Studio Art, Ballet, Computer Arts and Science, Drama, Costume Design, Theatre Improv, and more.

To register and view the full list of offered classes, visit South Arkansas Arts Center’s website.

