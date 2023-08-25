New Inclusive Playground currently in the works at Benoit Recreation Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new inclusive playground is currently in the works at Benoit Recreation Center. This playground will be designed for children with all abilities, including those with disabilities. The playground costs around $240,000 and was funded by a Community Development Block Grant.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said the inclusive playground is designed so no child will be left out.

Along with the playground, the parking lot will be wheelchair accessible and an ADA-compliant sidewalk will connect the two.

The playground will be ready in two to three weeks, and the parking lot by next month.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.