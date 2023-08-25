Advertise
New Inclusive Playground currently in the works at Benoit Recreation Center

A new inclusive playground will be available for children with all abilities to enjoy
The new playground is wheelchair accessible and will provide activities that all children can enjoy.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new inclusive playground is currently in the works at Benoit Recreation Center. This playground will be designed for children with all abilities, including those with disabilities. The playground costs around $240,000 and was funded by a Community Development Block Grant.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said the inclusive playground is designed so no child will be left out.

Along with the playground, the parking lot will be wheelchair accessible and an ADA-compliant sidewalk will connect the two.

The playground will be ready in two to three weeks, and the parking lot by next month.

