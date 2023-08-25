Advertise
Neville sneaks past Sterlington in jamboree rematch

Neville and Sterlington is one of the jamborees fans across north east Louisiana have been waiting for all off-season.
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville and Sterlington is one of the jamborees fans across north east Louisiana have been waiting for all off-season. Sterlington got the best of Neville last year but the Tigers got their revenge. Sterlington faces off with West Monroe on September 1st and Neville squares off with Evangel on August 31st.

Jamboree, La
