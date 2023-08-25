Neville sneaks past Sterlington in jamboree rematch

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville and Sterlington is one of the jamborees fans across north east Louisiana have been waiting for all off-season. Sterlington got the best of Neville last year but the Tigers got their revenge. Sterlington faces off with West Monroe on September 1st and Neville squares off with Evangel on August 31st.

