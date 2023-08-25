Monroe youth mentoring group advances Black male adolescents through online chatroom

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe youth mentoring program is helping to progress local students’ education and life skills before entering adulthood.

The mentoring program is called The Black Tie Guys. Its goal is to get young African-American boys focused on attending college and to keep the youth off the streets - all by using an online platform.

“Children live on the phone. They do everything on the phone. They play games on the phone. So, we took all of their educational things and put it in a chat room - in terms of a game,” said The Black Tie Guys Mentoring Program Director, Roosevelt Wright.

The Black Tie Guys mentoring program is helping to increase productivity for African-American boys between ages nine and 16 by utilizing a chatroom on the program’s website or mobile app. On Aug. 21, 2023, the program taught the boys the importance of learning how to count money in person. They discussed what they learned inside the chatroom.

According to a study by the Equality of Opportunity Project, Black, and American Indian children have a significantly lower rate of upward economic mobility than any other racial group.

“You got to know how to count money before you can make the money,” said Wright. “So, we’re starting to show them how to count the money, how to invest the money, how to buy real estate, how to use stocks and bonds.”

Wright said the boys have to earn the status of the black tie by maintaining a certain grade point average and earning community service hours.

Wright stated the program also supports mentees who may be going through personal problems at home.

“Each boy has a mentor. The mentor works and checks on the boys all the time to keep them going forward and pushing them,” said Wight. “So, a lot of times, things that impede people from progressing has some social issues involved - we deal with those as well.”

The program currently has seven male mentors, and about 60 women have volunteered, according to Wright. It’s striving to have 100 male mentors, who can work with the mentees as life coaches. The program’s goal is to also gain 1,000 mentees to keep youth focused on college and to help reduce crime in the community.

