Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone's commitment to...
WATCH: Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Generic police lights
2 juveniles among those arrested following traffic stop in Bastrop
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been over 8,000 new reported cases...
Covid Cases Rising Across the State
Former Monroe mayor, Jamie Mayo, officially announced his candidacy for mayor on August 24th at...
Jamie Mayo Officially Announces His Candidacy for Monroe Mayor
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Emergency officials contain fire near camps in Pointe Coupee Parish
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog