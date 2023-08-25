Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said exceptions in the statewide burn ban issued on August 7 have been removed due to an increase in fire danger across Louisiana.

The updates to the burn ban were issued on August 25 by State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis and the Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

“The new burn ban prohibits ALL private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. This order shall remain in effect until rescinded,” said the LSFMO.

The updated burn ban coincides with a separate burn ban issued by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry prohibiting all agricultural burning including, but not limited to, prescribed burning.

“The already extremely dry conditions statewide, and the concern over first responder safety in these dangerously high temperatures, have worsened as wildfires spread across Louisiana and significant rain relief remains elusive in weather forecasts,” said the LSFMO.

Violating the burn ban order could result in civil and/or criminal penalties.

