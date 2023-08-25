Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78

Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Hersha Parady, known best for her role on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, according to reports. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter she died at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, Wednesday.

Parady had been battling a brain tumor, according to a GoFundMe Peverall had created to help with his mother’s medical care and help improve her quality of life by giving her the support she needed.

“I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives,” Peverall wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady joined “Little House on the Prairie” in 1977 and remained on the popular series until 1980 when her character was killed in an accidental fire.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone's commitment to...
WATCH: Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling

Latest News

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been over 8,000 new reported cases...
Covid Cases Rising Across the State
Former Monroe mayor, Jamie Mayo, officially announced his candidacy for mayor on August 24th at...
Jamie Mayo Officially Announces His Candidacy for Monroe Mayor
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
This photo provided by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture...
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines