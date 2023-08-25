KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Heat and Limited Rain Chances Through the Weekend Before Relief Arrives

Advertise
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon

with Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Friday! Change is on the horizon; a good one! The fire danger and sweltering conditions are still the main concerns for today. Temperatures reach into the lower 100s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures near or exceeding 110 degrees. As we reach peak heating, a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Widespread rain is not expected. If you’re going to any football games this evening, grab the rain gear just in case and dress for the heat. Rain or not, burning anything outdoors is highly discouraged. Lows fall overnight into the mid to upper 70s. Saturday is a mostly sunny and hot day, with highs in the lower 100s. A stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon is possible.

The chance for isolated to possibly scattered thundershowers are with us Sunday into Monday. A cold front passes through the region next week, bringing us a welcoming relief. Highs rebound into the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

