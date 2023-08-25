KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Hot Through Weekend, Cooler Weather On the Way for Next Week

It was another recording setting temperature day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees for the 23rd time this summer. And more heat is on the way through the weekend. There is good news though, cooler weather arrives next week, with temperatures only in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight will be warm night, with temperatures down to the upper 70s. It will be mostly clear as well, with light wind.

Saturday will be another hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach to near 103 degrees. Feels like conditions will be even higher. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy day. Late day rain showers and storms are possible. It still will be warm, with temperatures near 102 degrees.

Monday will bring isolated showers to the region. It will be a cooler day. Temperatures will only be in the mid 90s.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day. It will be a near normal temperature day. Highs will approach 94 degrees.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny. Temperatures will approach low 90s, which will be near normal for this time of year.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will approach 92 degrees, near normal for this time of year.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will approach 94 degrees, near normal for this time of year.

