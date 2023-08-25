KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Limited Rain Chances In the Forecast, Cooler Temperatures to Return Next Week

We woke up to hazy conditions across the region this morning due to ongoing wildfires to our southwest. The smoke and haze should begin to dissipate this afternoon. We have a few more days of triple-digit heat in the forecast before the low-mid 90s finally return to the region! Limited rain chances are also in the forecast for the next few days.

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a slim chance to see a few pop-up showers this afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out near 105ºF. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow: More sunshine is expected, with a chance for a few showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 103ºF. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out near 102ºF. Chance of rain 40%.

Monday: A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be much cooler, topping out near 95ºF. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies return to the ArkLaMiss. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s.

Wednesday: More sunshine is expected across the region. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s.

Thursday: Sunny skies and cooler temperatures remain in the forecast. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s.

