Jamie Mayo has officially announced his candidacy for Monroe mayor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Monroe mayor, Jamie Mayo, officially announced his candidacy for mayor on August 24th at the Tabertorium in Monroe.

Supporters including local and state officials gathered to support his campaign.

During the event, people were able to hear more from Mayo about how he plans to improve economic development, the education system, and the crime issues in the city.

Mayo said with his aggressive campaign, he believes the city will see improvements once his plans are put into motion.

“I cannot stand what I’m seeing with all of our young people being killed, and there’s no comprehensive plan. The opportunity to succeed is not happening. There’s drive-by shootings everywhere. We’ve had crime but not at this level. Violent crime but not at this level, and he’s not doing anything about it except taking pictures and photo ops and that’s not good for the community,” said Mayo.

The election for Monroe Mayor will be in March of 2024.

