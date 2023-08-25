Advertise
Excessive heat leading to cattle loss

Record high temperatures are affecting cattle in the area.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Extreme heat and record-high temperatures are impacting the cattle industry.

According to economists, cattle are losing weight, hay prices are rising and ranchers are being forced into liquidation due to not being able to afford their animals.

KNOE spoke with LSU Agriculture Extension Livestock Specialist, Ashley Edwards, about the issue.

“We have a what we call a 10-year cattle cycle in terms of number of heads that cycle through so we see a decrease in that increase again,” said Edwards. “So, we’re kind of in that downward slope right now naturally, and we don’t know exactly when we’ll start to see it come back up but in a couple of years a few years, it stands a chance to increase again.”

Edwards also mentioned ranchers can apply for crop share programs through their office and through the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more information visit the LSU Ag website.

