Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heartbreaking video posted to social media shows massive flames from a wildfire as it approached a mobile home in Vernon Parish Thursday night. The man who took the video identified it as his sister’s home located in Evans, Louisiana.

Despite the intense flames, the family tells KPLC-TV in Lake Charles that the home was spared. However, the home’s siding was melted, and the sewer and water lines were damaged.

State officials have issued a burn ban across Louisiana, forbidding outdoor burning until further notice. Weeks of intense heat and very little rain have led to extremely dry conditions across much of the state.

