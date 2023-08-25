COVID Cases are increasing across the state

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to the Louisiana Department of Health there have been over 8,000 new reported cases of COVID between August 14 and August 20.

Maci Layfield, the Resident Programming Director at Azalea Estates Senior Living Facility, said people tend to ignore symptoms but it’s important to be cautious.

“Ya know, it’s so easy for us just as humans to dismiss a sudden cough that comes on or ya know congestion stuff like that. So we really push for them to be more aware of themselves, report as soon as they have any symptoms because ya know even if it is something at least we’re keeping track,” said Layfield.

The Regional Medical Director, Dr. Tonya Hunter, said they tend to see a rise in cases this time of year due to school being back in session. She shared some advice for if you are concerned about getting sick.

“Make your interaction and your movements be a little bit more contained and confined whilst we are in this uptick mode of the transmission of viral illnesses,” said Dr. Hunter.

Layfield said it’s important that they stay ahead of an outbreak and if there’s a threat of one they will begin taking protective measures such as taking the temperatures of residents, staff, and visitors multiple times a day.

“Luckily we have not had an outbreak as of yet but ya know because of everybody else’s numbers are rising we are prepared ya know stocking up on PPE, stocking up on tests, refreshing our staffs training on COVID as well as giving the residents different ways to protect themselves, measures that they can take,” said Layfield.

Dr. Hunter said areas where there are close groups such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and schools are the most at risk for transmitting viruses and to be extra cautious when going to big events.

