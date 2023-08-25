Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure on Downing Pines

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced in a Facebook post that a portion of Downing Pines will be closed temporarily starting Monday, August 28. The road is expected to open on September 11.

The closure is due to a culvert crossing installation. The city says the actual closure will be just east of Industrial Park.

A portion of Downing Pines will be closed temporarily to install a culvert crossing.
A portion of Downing Pines will be closed temporarily to install a culvert crossing.(Source: City of West Monroe)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone's commitment to...
WATCH: Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child
Improving air conditioner efficiency: What works?
Does putting a tent or umbrella over your AC make it run better?
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Generic police lights
2 juveniles among those arrested following traffic stop in Bastrop
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been over 8,000 new reported cases...
Covid Cases Rising Across the State
Former Monroe mayor, Jamie Mayo, officially announced his candidacy for mayor on August 24th at...
Jamie Mayo Officially Announces His Candidacy for Monroe Mayor
A June data breach at the Office of Motor Vehicles exposed six million records to hackers.
6 million records impacted by Louisiana OMV hack in June, cyber security group reports
Beauregard wildfires
Beauregard Wildfire: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order