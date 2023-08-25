City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure on Downing Pines
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced in a Facebook post that a portion of Downing Pines will be closed temporarily starting Monday, August 28. The road is expected to open on September 11.
The closure is due to a culvert crossing installation. The city says the actual closure will be just east of Industrial Park.
