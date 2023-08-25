Advertise
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuation order issued

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a two-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure, St. John the Baptist Parish officials say.

St. John officials say that a shelter is open at East St. John Preparatory Academy Gym on 400 Ory Drive in LaPlace and at West St. John High School at 480 Highway 3127. Transportation is available if needed by calling 985-652-222 or 985-652-6338. Residents are asked to bring medications and other items they need to the shelter.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.

Riverside Academy is halting classes and evacuating as a precaution.

Please see below statement from Marathon Petroleum: Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders are...

Posted by St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday, August 25, 2023

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

For more on naphtha, see the video below.

Roads are being blocked off leading from Airline Highway toward the plant. Terre Haute Rd and Marathon Ave are closed.

River Road is closed between W. 19th and S. Church St.

St. John’s EOC says that West 19th and River Road is blocked as of now due to the Garyville fire.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

