Wildfire information and resources blog

(KALB) - Check back for updates as we continue to monitor wildfires in our area and provide resource information.

NOTE: Emergency Operations Center activated due to wildfire threat in Louisiana

BEAUREGARD PARISH:

UPDATE FROM BPSO AS OF THURSDAY MORNING:

The mandatory evacuation order remains in effect this morning. The fire is now 85% contained and two Blackhawk helicopters are en route with water drops. The fire did cross over Highway 27 last night but responders were able to keep any structures from being damaged so no structure loss and no injuries. The fire is still in the general area north of Singer. Forestry will be concentrating on the area where the fire crossed over Highway 27 last night north of Newlin Cemetary Rd. Highway 110 between Singer and Merryville is open but Highway 27 south of Ball Rd. Is still closed at this moment.

There is a new fire on the East side of the parish on Tom Campbell Rd and Larry Bushnell Rd that Fire District 3 worked on and has it contained. Approximately 8 acres were burned. There are currently 51 Singer area residents without power but BECi is aware enroute to address the issue.

There are currently 150 customers without water in Water District 2. They are asking people to please conserve and use minimal water at this time while they are scrambling to fix the issue and have representatives from Rural Water Association coming to assist with repairs. This is the most current information we have in this fluid situation. Again there are no new fire threats as this time and the current mandatory evacuation orders are still active and in effect. We will update again if anything changes or new information becomes available.

For all residents north of the Singer area on Fred Cloessner Road, Bob Cooley Road, Ira Cooley Road, John Bowman Road, and the north end of Newlin Cemetery Road, Mitchell Loop, Kenneth Dunn Road, Robert Slaydon Road, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is issuing a mandatory evacuation notice for this area. Fire conditions have intensified and now threatening residences in this area. Please cooperate with the deputies who will be coming door to door to help.

Click here for more from Beauregard Parish.

Representatives with Singer Water are requesting that the people in the community who are attempting to use their personal water hoses to combat fire issues are severely handicapping the efforts to supply the fire fighting agencies here on scene to have water to use to fight fires. Volume and pressure have become a MAJOR issue. They are asking you to please trust and leave the firefighting task to the agencies here to fight the fires. Personal use is severely hindering their mission.

CITY OF DERIDDER:

𝗟𝗢𝗗𝗚𝗜𝗡𝗚/𝗠𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗦:

The American Red Cross is set up at the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Shirley St., DeRidder, with some cots if people need to evacuate.

Dry Creek Baptist Camp is taking in people who need to evacuate. They have lodging and meals.

𝐌𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐒

A Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief feeding unit is set up at BBA (735 West Drive, DeRidder) and will provide meals Thursday for lunch and supper for all first responders, linemen, forestry, and evacuees at the Red Cross Center and they can deliver where needed for volunteers working the fires.

The Church International - Rosepine will be providing lunches Thursday for those affected and first responders in Beauregard and Vernon. Follow the church page for updates for this outreach.

If you are a first responder or evacuee in need of a meal, on Thursday, you can message The Market on Mahlon Street . The market will have Jambalaya, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Pizzas, snacks and drinks ready to deliver. The market is at 101 Mahlon Street.

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒

New Step Outreach , DeRidder, has been making and distributing snack kits for first responders. Contact the organization for more information.

Water, Gatorade and non-perishable snacks for first responders can be dropped off at the Westside Fire Station in DeRidder, 102 Wilson Street. Firefighters will get it to the areas in need. This is to limit the traffic in and around the response area.

𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐒

The Beauregard Covered Arena is taking animals that will need to be evacuated. Gates are open and staff are on-site to assist. Call 337-375-6315.

𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐒

Sign up to receive alerts from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office by texting your zip code to 888777.

You can sign up to receive alerts from the City of DeRidder by texting DeRidder to 888777.

SINGER WATER:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Water Outage on the North end of the system.

We are forced to turn the water off on the North end of the system because of a busted water main from the fires.

The water outage begins at Newlin Cemetery Rd and ends at Ben Elston Road, and all intersecting roads in this area. (Mitchell Loop, Grantham, Dude Slaydon, McGregor Rd, Jim West, Iut Cooley, and any other roads on the north end)

Parts of Hwy 110E to Ashworth Road. (including Beehive Loop, and any intersecting road in this area)

If you lose water, you will be on a Precautionary Boil Advisory once the water is restored.

Due to the raging fire, leaks have developed on this end of the system causing a loss of water, we must shut the water off to save the integrity of the water system.

We will not be able to make any repairs until the fire has subsided, and it is safe for us to begin to access the damage and make repairs.

BECi UPDATE:

Continuing to work in conjunction with the Beauregard Parish Fire Department, BECi has interrupted power on Bob Cooley Road and Newlin Cemetery Road. As a safety precaution, residents are asked to stay away from any utility line. Crews will continue monitoring the situation. We will update as we receive more details.

GRANT PARISH:

THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE FROM GPSO: Update on Hwy 165 fire - CLECO has crews on scene replacing burned poles and downed lines. Power should be restored this afternoon.

As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, all three wildfires in Grant Parish are contained.

The fires included one on Highway 165 at Highway 123 between Georgetown and Pollock, another two miles north of Pollock, and another on Highway 71.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain shared that while the fires are contained, small fires in the areas are still burning - things like tree stumps and fence posts. Sheriff McCain thanked the community for all the help containing the fires Wednesday:

We are experiencing record setting heat and drought, in Grant Parish. There have been dozens of fires over the last... Posted by Grant Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

(KALB)

(KALB)

(KALB)

WINN PARISH:

A wildfire was reported on Buddy Taylor Road in Winn Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.