Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child

The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone's commitment to give Watson Calhoun a memorable Christmas.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Tune in tonight to KNOE News at 6 and 10 to watch Aaron Dietrich’s latest edition of his Emmy-nominated series, “What’s Your Story?”

You can watch live on your favorite streaming devices, on cable, on knoe.com, or in the KNOE News app.

WATCH: Previous editions of “What’s Your Story?”

