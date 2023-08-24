University of Louisiana Freshman Convocation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM sent out a release yesterday saying the march across the bridge was canceled and the event would be held indoors due to high temperatures. Miss ULM 2023 Leslie Hobgood said it’s all about keeping students safe.

“So typically convocation starts at the library and all the freshmen march to the colosseum and then from the coliseum to the football stadium. So today to avoid the heat and anybody getting hurt or anything it was just all held in the coliseum,” says Hobgood.

Although this year’s event was different due to heat, Mr. ULM 2023 Colby Pogue said he noticed another difference, the new freshman class was noticeably larger.

“I would definitely say that this class is the biggest class that we’ve had since the COVID experience and we’re really starting to amp up and get back to that ULM experience that we knew pre-covid,” says Pogue.

Freshman convocation is ULM’s way of welcoming first-year students during their first week of school with an over-the-top fun pep rally. But ULM student Beau Benoit says there’s also a special meaning behind today’s event.

“Whenever they graduate from ULM they’re going to be sitting in Fant-Ewing Coliseum, they’re going to march across the stage and convocation is supposed to be that representation. It’s supposed to instill in them that feeling of what the next four years are going to be like, what it’s going to be like to graduate holding that degree in their hands,” says Benoit.

The 1st year students practiced their school spirit for the 1st football game of the season next Saturday where they will face off against Army here in Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.