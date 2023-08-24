Advertise
Ruston Sports Complex serves as a cooling center for residents to beat the heat

The city of Ruston is working to keep people cool during the dangerous heat.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston is working to keep residents safe during the current high temperatures by designating the Ruston Sports Complex building as a cooling center.

The Complex will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will be open on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this is necessary to keep people safe.

“Well first of all I would encourage all our citizens to check on their neighbors especially the elderly during this time, it’s just incredible historical highs. So what we have done is our indoor facility at the Sports Complex - which is located on 167 South - we have a multipurpose room that people can come and just hang out but it’s just a place for people, a place to cool off a little bit, to come there,” said Walker.

Ruston residents can also use the library as another cooling center, according to Mayor Walker.

