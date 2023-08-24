Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Nutritional benefits of Brussels sprouts with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the nutritional benefits of Brussel sprouts.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the nutritional benefits of Brussels sprouts. According to Avis, it’s a very healthy vegetable. She says they’re available all year and can be grown as a fall crop here in the area.

Avis says Brussels sprouts are:

  • Low in calories
  • High in fiber
  • 91% Vitamin K, which is good for bone health
  • Reduces inflammation

She also gave two recipes for Brussels sprouts.

Honey Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts:

  • 1 ½ lb brussels sprouts
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Pepper

1. Preheat oven to 425°F (220ºC).

2. Slice the stem off the Brussels sprouts and then halve them.

3. On a prepared baking sheet, combine Brussels sprouts and remaining ingredients, Mix evenly.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

5. Allow it to cool for 5 minutes.

Brussel Sprout Salad:

  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, gently rubbed under cold running water, trimmed and chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon mustard (Dijon or other)
  • ¼ cup of olive oil
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • ½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped (optional)
  • Pepper

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Rinse and prepare produce.

3. Fill a large bowl with 1 ½ cups of cold water and apple cider vinegar. Toss to coat the Brussels sprouts in water.

4. Soak the Brussels sprouts for about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, then drain.

5. Mix mustard and vegetable oil in a small bowl and add to Brussels sprouts. Toss to combine.

6. Before serving, add Parmesan cheese, walnuts, and pepper.

7. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
6 Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana...
6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
Northeast Louisiana voters will be voting for a combined 101 elected positions that have...
NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed
The City of Monroe announces road closure for August 24

Latest News

ULM welcomed incoming freshman during the 2023 Convocation in Fant-Ewing Coliseum
University of Louisiana Freshman Convocation
Generic police lights
2 juveniles among those arrested following traffic stop in Bastrop
Two city officials joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on August 24 to talk about the Richwood Back...
Town of Richwood hosts Back to School Bash for community
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/24