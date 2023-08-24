Nutritional benefits of Brussels sprouts with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the nutritional benefits of Brussels sprouts. According to Avis, it’s a very healthy vegetable. She says they’re available all year and can be grown as a fall crop here in the area.

Avis says Brussels sprouts are:

Low in calories

High in fiber

91% Vitamin K, which is good for bone health

Reduces inflammation

She also gave two recipes for Brussels sprouts.

Honey Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts:

1 ½ lb brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pepper

1. Preheat oven to 425°F (220ºC).

2. Slice the stem off the Brussels sprouts and then halve them.

3. On a prepared baking sheet, combine Brussels sprouts and remaining ingredients, Mix evenly.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

5. Allow it to cool for 5 minutes.

Brussel Sprout Salad:

1 pound Brussels sprouts, gently rubbed under cold running water, trimmed and chopped

3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon mustard (Dijon or other)

¼ cup of olive oil

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped (optional)

Pepper

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Rinse and prepare produce.

3. Fill a large bowl with 1 ½ cups of cold water and apple cider vinegar. Toss to coat the Brussels sprouts in water.

4. Soak the Brussels sprouts for about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through, then drain.

5. Mix mustard and vegetable oil in a small bowl and add to Brussels sprouts. Toss to combine.

6. Before serving, add Parmesan cheese, walnuts, and pepper.

7. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

