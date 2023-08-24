Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Gunfire at California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar. The shooter also died.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. The shooter also died.

The shooting occurred after 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, a popular longtime watering hole for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who gather for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Authorities didn’t immediately share details on how the shooting unfolded or about the assailant.

Four people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on scene. Six others were taken to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static,” the department posted several hours after the shooting was first reported.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by Cook’s Corner for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene Wednesday evening.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Attorney Ben Crump has announced he will be calling for federal civil rights charges to be made...
WATCH: Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Lane closure generic
US 165 is reopend, Louisiana DOTD announces
6 Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana...
6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education

Latest News

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and...
Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into sea
Authorities say Dennis Rader is now the "prime suspect" in the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia...
Authorities believe BTK killer may be behind disappearance of Oklahoma teen
The debate was a critical moment for candidates trying to break through and emerge as the Trump...
GOP presidential candidates face off in first debate
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump