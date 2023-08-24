Local universities activating hunger-free designation program on campuses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the next few weeks, students enrolled in any of Louisiana’s public universities or four of its private universities will see their campuses operating a program to fight student hunger.

All Louisiana state-funded universities are required by the Louisiana Board of Regents to establish a hunger-free task force. The University of Louisiana at Monroe has already established its task force, consisting of student organizations. Robert Reed, ULM’s assistant director of recreational services, will serve as one of the campus’s hunger-free representatives.

Reed says the program will help students who may not regularly have access to proper nutrition. He mentioned an example that occurred at the start of the pandemic.

“We have a large basis of international students that are not like you and I who are able to go home and maybe have some help from mom and dad or family or friends,” said Reed. “They were here and they were here on campus during this whole time and we tried to provide the best way and the best means to help them through the food pantry here on campus.”

ULM will have its first task force meeting Aug. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m. to discuss plans to fight food insecurity on campus.

By becoming a hunger-free designation campus, ULM will soon announce more details about its upcoming event in Sept. 2023. It’s called Roll Away Hunger, where students will be able to gain entry at SkateTown on Hwy. 165 North in Monroe by donating a nonperishable food item and skate with faculty, staff, athletes, and other participants.

