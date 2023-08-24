KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat & Fire Danger Continues, Some Relief in Sight
with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
High pressure remains in control of our weather across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures top out in the lower 100s this afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds. Feels-like temperatures will be around 115 degrees. As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Friday. Continue practicing heat safety! A Fire Weather Warning also remains in effect through this evening for locations along and south of the I-20 corridor. This is due to the hot and dry conditions across the region. Please avoid any outdoor burning! Tonight lows fall into the upper 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Friday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 100s. The high humidity will make it feel even hotter. A few stray pop-up thundershowers cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Coverage will be limited.
Relief is in sight! The ridge of high pressure begins to break down, allowing a cold front to swing through the area Monday. Cooler and drier air streamline into the region Tuesday, knocking highs down into the 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible every day through early next week.
