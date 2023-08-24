KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Heat & Fire Danger Continues, Some Relief in Sight

High pressure remains in control of our weather across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures top out in the lower 100s this afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds. Feels-like temperatures will be around 115 degrees. As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Friday. Continue practicing heat safety! A Fire Weather Warning also remains in effect through this evening for locations along and south of the I-20 corridor. This is due to the hot and dry conditions across the region. Please avoid any outdoor burning! Tonight lows fall into the upper 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Friday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 100s. The high humidity will make it feel even hotter. A few stray pop-up thundershowers cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Coverage will be limited.

Relief is in sight! The ridge of high pressure begins to break down, allowing a cold front to swing through the area Monday. Cooler and drier air streamline into the region Tuesday, knocking highs down into the 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible every day through early next week.

