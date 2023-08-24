Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Heat & Fire Danger Continues, Some Relief in Sight

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure remains in control of our weather across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures top out in the lower 100s this afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds. Feels-like temperatures will be around 115 degrees. As a result, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Friday. Continue practicing heat safety! A Fire Weather Warning also remains in effect through this evening for locations along and south of the I-20 corridor. This is due to the hot and dry conditions across the region. Please avoid any outdoor burning! Tonight lows fall into the upper 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Friday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 100s. The high humidity will make it feel even hotter. A few stray pop-up thundershowers cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Coverage will be limited.

Relief is in sight! The ridge of high pressure begins to break down, allowing a cold front to swing through the area Monday. Cooler and drier air streamline into the region Tuesday, knocking highs down into the 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible every day through early next week.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
6 Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana...
6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education
The City of Monroe announces road closure for August 24
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
Northeast Louisiana voters will be voting for a combined 101 elected positions that have...
NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Thursday, 8/24/23