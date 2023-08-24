Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl

The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WSVN) – A brawl behind the counter at a McDonald’s in Florida was caught on camera and ended with a woman’s arrest.

The customer involved, identified by officials as Nirva Pierre, appeared in court Tuesday, WSVN reported. She faces charges including burglary with assault or battery and child abuse.

In the video, the customer can be seen fighting with employees and knocking items over after she did not like her order. Some employees had to be held back while another recorded the footage.

The customer is seen once again going behind the counter and grabbing a coffee pot. She then hurls it at one of the staffers, who can be heard crying in anguish.

The person she hit was a 17-year-old employee.

People who were at the restaurant Tuesday were not amused when they saw the video. Anthony Williams, a food delivery worker, said if she had a problem with her order, she could have just asked about it.

“That’s just crazy,” Williams said. “Where are we living now?”

In her court appearance, a judge gave Pierre a bond of just over $27,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
6 Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana...
6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
Northeast Louisiana voters will be voting for a combined 101 elected positions that have...
NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed
The City of Monroe announces road closure for August 24

Latest News

ULM welcomed incoming freshman during the 2023 Convocation in Fant-Ewing Coliseum
University of Louisiana Freshman Convocation
Louisiana State University
Louisiana rolls out hunger-free campus designation program
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
3 children rescued from pond
Generic police lights
2 juveniles among those arrested following traffic stop in Bastrop