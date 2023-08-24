Town of Richwood hosts Back to School Bash for community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We are in the “back to school” season and local communities are hosting events aimed at helping families with resources. Two city officials joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on August 24 to talk about the Richwood Back to School Bash.

Gerald Brown, the Mayor of Richwood, says there will be games, food, music, and lots of fun. He also says different educational groups in the area will be there giving resources to assist families ahead of the school year. The event sponsor, Jeff Guerriero, said they will have over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies at the event. He says they do this event because they love supporting the community in any way they can.

The event is this Saturday, August 26th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richwood Park, It’s free and everyone is welcome.

If you would like to donate items for this event, contact the town at (318)-325-4328.

