Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Town of Richwood hosts Back to School Bash for community

The town of Richwood is preparing for its annual back to school bash this weekend.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We are in the “back to school” season and local communities are hosting events aimed at helping families with resources. Two city officials joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on August 24 to talk about the Richwood Back to School Bash.

Gerald Brown, the Mayor of Richwood, says there will be games, food, music, and lots of fun. He also says different educational groups in the area will be there giving resources to assist families ahead of the school year. The event sponsor, Jeff Guerriero, said they will have over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies at the event. He says they do this event because they love supporting the community in any way they can.

The event is this Saturday, August 26th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richwood Park, It’s free and everyone is welcome.

If you would like to donate items for this event, contact the town at (318)-325-4328.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
6 Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana...
6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
Northeast Louisiana voters will be voting for a combined 101 elected positions that have...
NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed
The City of Monroe announces road closure for August 24

Latest News

ULM welcomed incoming freshman during the 2023 Convocation in Fant-Ewing Coliseum
University of Louisiana Freshman Convocation
Generic police lights
2 juveniles among those arrested following traffic stop in Bastrop
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/24
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the nutritional benefits of...
Nutritional benefits of Brussels sprouts with nutritionist Jen Avis