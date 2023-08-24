Bastop Police Department now hiring new officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department is now hiring Police Officers, according to their Facebook page.

Those who are at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have no felony arrest records are eligible to apply.

The following is a list of benefits:

Starting pay of $15.12 per hour

144 hours of vacation time per year

Longevity pay increases at two years, five years, and 10 years

All duty gear and uniforms will be provided by the Department

Opportunities for advancement through rank and pay increase

Participation in the Municipal Police Retirement fund

To learn more about the position and how to apply, call the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.