Bastop Police Department now hiring new officers
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department is now hiring Police Officers, according to their Facebook page.
Those who are at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have no felony arrest records are eligible to apply.
The following is a list of benefits:
- Starting pay of $15.12 per hour
- 144 hours of vacation time per year
- Longevity pay increases at two years, five years, and 10 years
- All duty gear and uniforms will be provided by the Department
- Opportunities for advancement through rank and pay increase
- Participation in the Municipal Police Retirement fund
To learn more about the position and how to apply, call the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322.
