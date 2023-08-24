Advertise
Bastop Police Department now hiring new officers

(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department is now hiring Police Officers, according to their Facebook page.

Those who are at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have no felony arrest records are eligible to apply.

The following is a list of benefits:

  • Starting pay of $15.12 per hour
  • 144 hours of vacation time per year
  • Longevity pay increases at two years, five years, and 10 years
  • All duty gear and uniforms will be provided by the Department
  • Opportunities for advancement through rank and pay increase
  • Participation in the Municipal Police Retirement fund

To learn more about the position and how to apply, call the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322.

