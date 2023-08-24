Advertise
2 juveniles among those arrested following traffic stop in Bastrop

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles aged 17 along with two others were arrested in Bastrop following a traffic stop. The stop occurred on Larkina St.

Two detectives observed one of the passengers throwing wrappers out of the back window, prompting the stop. The vehicle refused to stop and continued driving. When the vehicle eventually stopped, two of the passengers tried to run away but were taken into custody by assisting officers. All passengers were detained while officers searched the vehicle.

When officers searched the car, they said they found a large amount of marijuana, two firearms, and over $600 in cash.

The two juveniles were arrested for one count of possession of marijuana.

Also arrested were Keyoune Williams, 19, and Mario Taylor, 18. Williams was arrested for possession of schedule I narcotic with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in the possession of controlled dangerous substances. Taylor was arrested for flight from an officer.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

