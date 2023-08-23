WILDFIRE UPDATES: Residents being evacuated from DeRidder Retirement Home

SINGER, La. (KPLC) - A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents on Neale Oil Field Road by Beauregard authorities. The wildfire in the Singer and Merryville area moved north overnight. As of 7 a.m., authorities say the fire is now only half a mile away from the area of the mandatory evacuation.

There is a voluntary evacuation for the Town of Merryville as crews continue to battle the wildfire. Sheriff Herford says the fire jumped across Highway 110, burning on both sides.

According to Acadian Ambulance, they will soon be evacuating residents from the DeRidder Retirement Home.

Due to wildfires in the area, Acadian is preparing to evacuate 18 residents from DeRidder Retirement Home to areas in north Louisiana using our AMBUS. We also have 3 units on standby around the area, including the shelter at the DeRidder Jr High School. — Acadian Ambulance (@AcadianNews) August 23, 2023

For anyone who needs to evacuate but does not have transportation, there is a staging area at the Merryville Town Hall. From there, residents will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School.

Officials say this evacuation could become mandatory if the fire continues to grow.

Both Singer High School and Merryville High School have announced that they will be closed due to the wildfires today. Tomorrow, August 24, both schools will have a virtual school day. The MHS football jamboree has also been relocated to East Beauregard High School at 6:30 p.m.

Highway Shutdown

Highway 110 in the Merryville area has been shut down

Officials are extending that notice to all residents from the intersection of Highway 28 and Highway 110 north to Otto Franklin Road and all of Neale Field Road.

Sheriff Herford says there is a staging area at the Merryville

Water Shortage

As first responders work around the clock to put out a wildfire in the Singer area the Water Works District 3 is reporting that a large portion of their water is going towards fighting the fires. Firefighters are also supplementing this by pulling water out of ponds.

Officials are asking residents to hold back on watering lawns during this time. Residents can expect low water pressure in certain areas across the parish in the meantime but there is enough water for regular use such as washing dishes, showers, etc.

Power Outage

Additionally, Beauregard Electric has interrupted power along Highway 110 from Singer and heading west to Merryville. As a safety precaution, residents are being asked to stay away from utility lines as crews continue to monitor the situation.

Cooling Center

The Beauregard Parish Library West Central Branch in Singer will be open as a cooling center until 6 p.m.

Donations

The Houston River Fire Department says they are overwhelmed and incredibly thankful for the community’s support in donating supplies for the firefighters in the Singer staging area.

Chief Dean Lappe says they have all the supplies they’ll need for now but will let people know if they start to get low again.

Animal Evacuations

The Beauregard Covered Arena is also taking in animals that need to be evacuated from the area. Gates will be open and staff will be on-site to assist. You can call 337-375-6315 for more information.

The arena is located at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed to Singer and Merryville residents that if livestock wanders onto their property and they have the ability to safely keep them, they ask that they please do so and notify the sheriff’s office. Officials said it is likely they had to be “turned out” because of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.