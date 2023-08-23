Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

US Coast Guard rescues man stranded for 3 days on island in the Bahamas

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the letters SOS etched in the sand during the...
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the letters SOS etched in the sand during the Coast Guard's rescue on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, of a 64-year-old man who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas until being rescued. Aircrews spotted flares being fired near a disabled sailboat. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A 64-year-old man whose sailboat became disabled spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas before the U.S. Coast Guard spotted a flare he fired and rescued him, the Coast Guard said.

The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to communicate with the man, who told them about his ordeal, the agency said in a news release. The Coast Guard cutter Paul Clark rescued the man Friday on Cay Sal. He is in good health, the release said.

Aerial photos released Tuesday by the Coast Guard show that the man, whose name wasn’t released, had etched the letters “SOS” in the island’s sandy beach.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig. “This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

___

This story was corrected to correct that the man was rescued by a Coast Guard cutter, not the aircrew that first spotted him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing person, Zachary David Cole.
Police need help finding a missing Ouachita Parish man
Former City of Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo says he will announce a run for election.
Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, to announce his candidacy for Monroe mayor
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Monroe city schools and Rapides Parish win ruling against the LHSAA
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them

Latest News

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina...
Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples
Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene
Hearing for Ronald Greene Case
Ronald Greene Family and attorney Ben Crump
Ronald Greene's Family Calls for Civil Rights Charges
988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Northeast Delta Human Services Authority launches new suicide prevention campaign, “Stay”