Resident voices concern about I-20 bridge over housing facility parking lot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident is concerned about an I-20 bridge infrastructure that could possibly lead to injuries to tenants living at an affordable housing facility.

Resident Robert Cunningham lives at the Ouachita Grand Plaza location under the Monroe Housing Authority. Cunningham said last week, he found a large piece of concrete under the I-20 bridge situated over the parking lot where residents, who live at this facility, park their vehicles.

“This area right here is my front yard, basically. I want to be able to feel safe when I come out here to get my car or to park my car underneath here,” said Cunningham. “Well, that just made me become automatically concerned about this bridge. I had noticed some places that were crumbling, but I had never seen a chunk that big come out of it. But the more I got to looking at this bridge, the more I started to worry about it.”

Erin Buchanan, Louisiana DOTO’s public information officer, says situations like this are not uncommon. It’s mostly due to the age of the structure and the vibration of vehicles riding over the ramp -causing the concrete to break off. But, the department’s bridge maintenance crews are scheduled to address the resident’s concerns.

“Next week, our district crew - our bridge crews will go under there and remove any portions that look like they may be at risk for falling, but again, short of a full replacement - there’s no way to fully prevent this from happening,” said Buchanan. “It’s just something to know that can occur if you’re choosing to park up under those structures when they get to be aging when they carry a heavy traffic load every single day.”

The facility has additional parking available on St. John Street, Monroe Housing Authority officials were not available for comments on the utilization of the parking lot under the infrastructure. DOTD officials say the bridge was last inspected in Sept. 2022 and will be inspected again in Sept. 2024. According to Buchanan, it’s on a 2-year inspection cycle.

