Northeast Delta Human Services Authority launches new suicide prevention campaign, “Stay”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority has launched a new suicide prevention campaign called, “Stay.”

The “Stay” campaign was built on the simple message that people who are considering suicide should stay and reach out for help.

The new campaign targets several high-risk groups such as teens and military members. Director of Integrated Care, Janice Rogers, said that “Stay” gives hope to those in need.

“The idea behind the STAY campaign is to turn hopelessness into hope. It’s really about giving individuals an opportunity to stay here with us and to seek out resources and services that will help to address their needs,” said Rogers.

For more information on “Stay” visit the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority’s website.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

