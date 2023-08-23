NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 election season is upon Louisiana. There is an abundance of elected positions in Northeast Louisiana that have only one candidate who qualified, meaning they are running unopposed.

Although the 2023 elections have not happened yet, running unopposed almost guarantees a win for the candidate.

KNOE has put together a list of every unopposed candidate in Northeast Louisiana as well as unopposed candidates in statewide and multi-parish races. Find your parish to see who will be on your ballot as an unopposed candidate.

To find more election information or to register to vote, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

Multi-parish races

11 unopposed positions

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (statewide) - Michael G. “Mike” Strain // Republican, White, Male

Commissioner of Insurance (statewide) - “Tim” Temple // Republican, White, Male

State Senator 32nd Senatorial District (Avoyelles, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, LaSalle, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, West Feliciana parishes) - Glen D. Womack // Republican, White, Male

State Senator 29th Senatorial District (Bienville, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Rapides, Winn parishes) - Wendell Jay Luneau // Democrat, White, Male

State Senator 35th Senatorial District (Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Rapides, Winn parishes) - “Jay” Morris // Republican, White, Male

State Representative 13th Representative District (Bienville, Jackson, Ouachita, Winn parishes ) - Jack G. McFarland // Republican, White, Male

State Representative 22nd Representative District (Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn parishes) - “Gabe” Firment // Republican, White, Male

State Representative 12th Representative District (Lincoln, Union parishes) - Christopher “Chris” Turner // Republican, White, Male

State Representative 16th Representative District (Morehouse, Ouachita parishes) - Adrian Fisher // Democrat, Black, Male

State Representative 14th Representative District (Morehouse, Ouachita parishes ) - Michael Echols // Republican, White, Male

State Representative 17th Representative District (Ouachita parish) - Patricia “Pat” Moore // Democrat, Black, Female

Local races

Caldwell Parish (4 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Cherie Lott // No Party, White, Male



Assessor - Scott Meredith // Independent, White, Male



Coroner - Daniel Ferguson // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 5 - Gary Watts // Republican, White, Male

Catahoula Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Assessor - Matt Taylor // Independent, White, Male



Coroner - Raymond Rouse // Independent, White, Male



Police Juror District 5 - Rodney Sones // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 7 - Rickie Crumpton // No Party, Black, Male



Police Juror District 8 - Debra R. Hawkins Lewis // Democrat, Black, Female

Concordia Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - “Andy” Anders // Democrat, White, Male



Assessor - Jeannie Merrill Archer // Independent, White, Female



Police Juror District 1, Place A - Maurice Bachus Sr. // Independent, Black, Male



Police Juror District 3, Place A - Adam Probst // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 5B - Tommy “Red” Tiffee // Independent, White, Male

East Carroll Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Sheriff - Wydette Williams // Democrat, Black, Male



Clerk of Court - Rene Williams // Democrat, Black, Female



Assessor - Barbara McDaniel // Democrat, Black, Female



Coroner - Lisa Holt // No Party, White, Female



Police Juror District 1 - Randy E. Walters // No Party, White, Male

Franklin Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Sheriff - Kevin W. Cobb // Republican, White, Male



Clerk of Court - Anita Gallagher-Wygal // Republican, White, Female



Coroner - Joel Eldridge // No Party, White, Male



Police Juror District 2 - David DeBlieux // Independent, White, Male



Police Juror District 3 - James H. Harris // Republican, White, Male

Jackson Parish (7 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Laura Humble Culpepper // Independent, White, Female



Assessor - Glen Kirkland // Democrat, White, Male



Coroner - David “Hoot” Caskey // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 1 - Todd Culpepper // Independent, White, Male



Police Juror District 3 - Amy Carter Magee // Republican, White, Female



Police Juror District 7 - Keith Burris // Republican, White, Male



Aldermen Village of Quitman (2 to be selected) - Judy McConathy Brown // Republican, White, Female & Roger Heflin // Republican, White, Male

LaSalle Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Steve Andrews // No Party, White, Male



Assessor - Thomas Houston Kendrick // Republican, White, Male



Coroner - Kathy D. Thompson // Republican, White, Female



Police Juror District 3 - “Tim” Lasiter // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 6 - “Jack” Zeagler // Republican, White, Male

Lincoln Parish (10 unopposed positions)

Sheriff - J. Stephen Williams // No Party, White, Male



Clerk of Court - Linda Cook // No Party, White, Female



Assessor - Billy Mac McBride, Jr. // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 4 - T.J. Cranford // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 5 - Logan Hunt // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 7 - Matthew Pullin // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 8 - “Moose” Garriga // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 12 - Annette Straughter // Democrat, Black, Female



Mayor Town of Vienna - Walter Carpenter // Republican, White, Male



Councilmen Town of Vienna (3 to be selected) - David R. Cargill // No Party, White, Male & Morris Edward Lary // Republican, White, Male & Shannon R. Smith // Republican, White, Female

Madison Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Marion Hopkins // Democrat, White, Female



Assessor - Jim Sevier // Democrat, White, Male



Coroner - Thomas Neumann // No Party, White, Male



Police Juror District 2 - Stanley Ogden // No Party, White, Male



Constable Justice of the Peace Districts 1 & 3 - Devin Virgil // No Party, Black, Male

Morehouse Parish (8 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Tifani Stuckey Thomas // Democrat, White, Female



Assessor - Carol Lococo Lord // Republican, White, Female



Coroner - Lisa Post // Independent, White, Female



Police Juror District 4 - Norwood Harrison // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 5 - Jason Crockett // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 6 - Terry Matthews // Democrat, Black, Female



Police Juror District 7 - Dorothy L. Thomas // Democrat, Black, Female



Alderman Village of Collinston - Emma Jones // Democrat, Black, Female

Ouachita Parish (3 unopposed positions)

Assessor - Stephanie Smith // Republican, White, Female



City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Monroe - Angie Deal Sturdivant // Republican, White, Female



Aldermen Town of Sterlington - Ashton Brown Courson // Republican, White, Female

Richland Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Sheriff - Gary Gilley // Independent, White, Male



Assessor - Emmett “Lee” Brown III // No Party, White, Male



Coroner - “Matt” Prine // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 1 - Steven “Doug” Craig II // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 9 - Roy Wiggins, Jr. // Republican, White, Male

Tensas Parish (6 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Christina “Christy” Lee // Democrat, White, Female



Assessor - Donna Randolph Ratcliff // Democrat, White, Female



Coroner - Jon “David” McEacharn // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 3 - William “Bill” Crigler // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 4 - Billy Arceneaux // Democrat, White, Male



Police Juror District 7 - Robert Clark // Democrat, Black, Male

Union Parish (5 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Dodi Eubanks // No Party, White, Female



Assessor - Lance Futch // Republican, White, Male



Coroner - Leah Harris // Republican, White, Female



Police Juror District 5 - “Ben” Bridges // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 9 - Andrew “A.J.” Ford, Jr. // Democrat, Black, Male

West Carroll Parish (6 unopposed positions)

Sheriff - Scott D. Mathews // Independent, White, Male



Clerk of Court - Karen Jones // Republican, White, Female



Assessor - DeAnna Smith // Independent, White, Female



Coroner - Lewis B. Carter // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District A - Johnny L. Simms // Independent, White, Male



Police Juror District B - “Biller” Ellerbe // Independent, White, Male

Winn Parish (6 unopposed positions)

Clerk of Court - Chesney Creel Chandler // No Party, White, Female



Coroner - James Lee // Republican, White, Male



Police Juror District 1 - Phillip Evans // Democrat, Black, Male



Police Juror District 2 - Deionne “Dee” Carpenter // No Party, Black, Female



Police Juror District 7 - “Frank” McLaren // No Party, White, Male



Aldermen Village of Sikes - “Jeff” L. Boren // No Party, White, Male

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.