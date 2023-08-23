NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed
There are 101 unopposed positions.
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 election season is upon Louisiana. There is an abundance of elected positions in Northeast Louisiana that have only one candidate who qualified, meaning they are running unopposed.
Although the 2023 elections have not happened yet, running unopposed almost guarantees a win for the candidate.
KNOE has put together a list of every unopposed candidate in Northeast Louisiana as well as unopposed candidates in statewide and multi-parish races. Find your parish to see who will be on your ballot as an unopposed candidate.
To find more election information or to register to vote, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State website.
Multi-parish races
11 unopposed positions
- Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (statewide) - Michael G. “Mike” Strain // Republican, White, Male
- Commissioner of Insurance (statewide) - “Tim” Temple // Republican, White, Male
- State Senator 32nd Senatorial District (Avoyelles, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, LaSalle, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, West Feliciana parishes) - Glen D. Womack // Republican, White, Male
- State Senator 29th Senatorial District (Bienville, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Rapides, Winn parishes) - Wendell Jay Luneau // Democrat, White, Male
- State Senator 35th Senatorial District (Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Rapides, Winn parishes) - “Jay” Morris // Republican, White, Male
- State Representative 13th Representative District (Bienville, Jackson, Ouachita, Winn parishes ) - Jack G. McFarland // Republican, White, Male
- State Representative 22nd Representative District (Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn parishes) - “Gabe” Firment // Republican, White, Male
- State Representative 12th Representative District (Lincoln, Union parishes) - Christopher “Chris” Turner // Republican, White, Male
- State Representative 16th Representative District (Morehouse, Ouachita parishes) - Adrian Fisher // Democrat, Black, Male
- State Representative 14th Representative District (Morehouse, Ouachita parishes ) - Michael Echols // Republican, White, Male
- State Representative 17th Representative District (Ouachita parish) - Patricia “Pat” Moore // Democrat, Black, Female
Local races
Caldwell Parish (4 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Cherie Lott // No Party, White, Male
- Assessor - Scott Meredith // Independent, White, Male
- Coroner - Daniel Ferguson // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 5 - Gary Watts // Republican, White, Male
Catahoula Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Assessor - Matt Taylor // Independent, White, Male
- Coroner - Raymond Rouse // Independent, White, Male
- Police Juror District 5 - Rodney Sones // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 7 - Rickie Crumpton // No Party, Black, Male
- Police Juror District 8 - Debra R. Hawkins Lewis // Democrat, Black, Female
Concordia Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - “Andy” Anders // Democrat, White, Male
- Assessor - Jeannie Merrill Archer // Independent, White, Female
- Police Juror District 1, Place A - Maurice Bachus Sr. // Independent, Black, Male
- Police Juror District 3, Place A - Adam Probst // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 5B - Tommy “Red” Tiffee // Independent, White, Male
East Carroll Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Sheriff - Wydette Williams // Democrat, Black, Male
- Clerk of Court - Rene Williams // Democrat, Black, Female
- Assessor - Barbara McDaniel // Democrat, Black, Female
- Coroner - Lisa Holt // No Party, White, Female
- Police Juror District 1 - Randy E. Walters // No Party, White, Male
Franklin Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Sheriff - Kevin W. Cobb // Republican, White, Male
- Clerk of Court - Anita Gallagher-Wygal // Republican, White, Female
- Coroner - Joel Eldridge // No Party, White, Male
- Police Juror District 2 - David DeBlieux // Independent, White, Male
- Police Juror District 3 - James H. Harris // Republican, White, Male
Jackson Parish (7 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Laura Humble Culpepper // Independent, White, Female
- Assessor - Glen Kirkland // Democrat, White, Male
- Coroner - David “Hoot” Caskey // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 1 - Todd Culpepper // Independent, White, Male
- Police Juror District 3 - Amy Carter Magee // Republican, White, Female
- Police Juror District 7 - Keith Burris // Republican, White, Male
- Aldermen Village of Quitman (2 to be selected) - Judy McConathy Brown // Republican, White, Female & Roger Heflin // Republican, White, Male
LaSalle Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Steve Andrews // No Party, White, Male
- Assessor - Thomas Houston Kendrick // Republican, White, Male
- Coroner - Kathy D. Thompson // Republican, White, Female
- Police Juror District 3 - “Tim” Lasiter // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 6 - “Jack” Zeagler // Republican, White, Male
Lincoln Parish (10 unopposed positions)
- Sheriff - J. Stephen Williams // No Party, White, Male
- Clerk of Court - Linda Cook // No Party, White, Female
- Assessor - Billy Mac McBride, Jr. // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 4 - T.J. Cranford // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 5 - Logan Hunt // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 7 - Matthew Pullin // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 8 - “Moose” Garriga // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 12 - Annette Straughter // Democrat, Black, Female
- Mayor Town of Vienna - Walter Carpenter // Republican, White, Male
- Councilmen Town of Vienna (3 to be selected) - David R. Cargill // No Party, White, Male & Morris Edward Lary // Republican, White, Male & Shannon R. Smith // Republican, White, Female
Madison Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Marion Hopkins // Democrat, White, Female
- Assessor - Jim Sevier // Democrat, White, Male
- Coroner - Thomas Neumann // No Party, White, Male
- Police Juror District 2 - Stanley Ogden // No Party, White, Male
- Constable Justice of the Peace Districts 1 & 3 - Devin Virgil // No Party, Black, Male
Morehouse Parish (8 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Tifani Stuckey Thomas // Democrat, White, Female
- Assessor - Carol Lococo Lord // Republican, White, Female
- Coroner - Lisa Post // Independent, White, Female
- Police Juror District 4 - Norwood Harrison // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 5 - Jason Crockett // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 6 - Terry Matthews // Democrat, Black, Female
- Police Juror District 7 - Dorothy L. Thomas // Democrat, Black, Female
- Alderman Village of Collinston - Emma Jones // Democrat, Black, Female
Ouachita Parish (3 unopposed positions)
- Assessor - Stephanie Smith // Republican, White, Female
- City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Monroe - Angie Deal Sturdivant // Republican, White, Female
- Aldermen Town of Sterlington - Ashton Brown Courson // Republican, White, Female
Richland Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Sheriff - Gary Gilley // Independent, White, Male
- Assessor - Emmett “Lee” Brown III // No Party, White, Male
- Coroner - “Matt” Prine // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 1 - Steven “Doug” Craig II // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 9 - Roy Wiggins, Jr. // Republican, White, Male
Tensas Parish (6 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Christina “Christy” Lee // Democrat, White, Female
- Assessor - Donna Randolph Ratcliff // Democrat, White, Female
- Coroner - Jon “David” McEacharn // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 3 - William “Bill” Crigler // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 4 - Billy Arceneaux // Democrat, White, Male
- Police Juror District 7 - Robert Clark // Democrat, Black, Male
Union Parish (5 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Dodi Eubanks // No Party, White, Female
- Assessor - Lance Futch // Republican, White, Male
- Coroner - Leah Harris // Republican, White, Female
- Police Juror District 5 - “Ben” Bridges // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 9 - Andrew “A.J.” Ford, Jr. // Democrat, Black, Male
West Carroll Parish (6 unopposed positions)
- Sheriff - Scott D. Mathews // Independent, White, Male
- Clerk of Court - Karen Jones // Republican, White, Female
- Assessor - DeAnna Smith // Independent, White, Female
- Coroner - Lewis B. Carter // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District A - Johnny L. Simms // Independent, White, Male
- Police Juror District B - “Biller” Ellerbe // Independent, White, Male
Winn Parish (6 unopposed positions)
- Clerk of Court - Chesney Creel Chandler // No Party, White, Female
- Coroner - James Lee // Republican, White, Male
- Police Juror District 1 - Phillip Evans // Democrat, Black, Male
- Police Juror District 2 - Deionne “Dee” Carpenter // No Party, Black, Female
- Police Juror District 7 - “Frank” McLaren // No Party, White, Male
- Aldermen Village of Sikes - “Jeff” L. Boren // No Party, White, Male
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.