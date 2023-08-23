KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: More Heat & Elevated Fire Weather Conditions

The dangerous heat continued for another day across the ArkLaMiss. Today also marked the 21st day temperatures reached or exceeded 100 degrees. Some of the highest temperatures of the summer arrive for Thursday. And the above 100-degree weather continues into the weekend. Some relief does begin to arrive early next week, with temperatures forecast to only reach into the mid and upper 90s. There will also potentially be a few showers around early next week, which would bring some much needed moisture to the region.

Tonight will be a mainly clear and warm night. Temperatures will only lower to near 79 degrees. Wind will be calm as well.

Thursday will be an extremely hot day, with temperatures forecast to reach near 108 degrees, one degree away from tying the all-time record high temperature for Monroe. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be another hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 106 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well. There will be a limited threat for a pop-up shower or two.

Saturday will be another toasty day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach close to 105 degrees.

Sunday will bring a few more passing clouds but it still will be hot. Temperatures are forecast to reach close to 103 degrees.

Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated showers. It still will be a hot day, with temperatures near 100 degrees.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler compared to Monday. Temperatures will only reach into the upper 90s. There will be a chance for a few pop-up showers.

Wednesday will be even cooler than Tuesday. Temperatures will reach close to 93 degrees, near normal for this time of year. It will be partly cloudy as well.

