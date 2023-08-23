Hearing for Ronald Greene Case

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Ronald Greene organized a display of solidarity outside the Union Parish Courthouse on Aug. 22. It comes as two officers charged in Greene’s death had a hearing.

Ronald Greene died in state police custody in 2019 after a chase that ended in Union Parish. His family wants investigators to bring civil rights charges against the officers involved in the incident.

High-profile attorney, Ben Crump, stood alongside them outside the courthouse as a hearing took place.

“It is past time for the Federal Department of Justice to launch a federal civil rights criminal investigation,” said Crump.

Both prosecutors and his family believe federal investigators would determine the death of Ronald Greene was racially motivated. During the Aug. 22 hearing both Union Parish deputy Christopher Harpin and State Trooper Kory York requested a motion to drop the charges they are already facing. Ronald Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said it’s a travesty.

“It’s a joke. You know... Because they are nitpicking words...literally. They are overlooking what we are seeing on the video and playing Russian roulette over a murder - by State Troopers - of my son” said Hardin.

When asked what would change by also pursuing federal charges in the case, Crump said that the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is not confined to Louisiana law and can look at charges with a larger scope.

“Misconduct, untruths, excessive force, they can look at a multitude of things that need to be looked at when you watch the Ronald Green video,” said Crump.

During today’s hearing, attorneys for York claimed certain information from an internal affairs report should not have been used when determining whether charges should have been brought against him. But the judge wanted an affidavit from the investigator stating whether that information was actually used to bring about the charges.

The family of Ronald Greene said the video of the incident was all that was needed.

“Just google his name, Ronald Greene. You will see for yourself what these murders did to my brother,” said Dinelle Hardin, sister of Ronald Greene.

Another hearing is set for October 12 where the judge is expected to issue his ruling on whether or not to drop the charges.

