Hearing for officers involved in Ronald Greene’s death moved to October

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Aug. 22, 2023, a hearing for the officers - Christopher Harpin and Kory York - involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Green took place.

Both officers requested that the charges be thrown out. State Trooper Kory York made the request on the basis of the grand jury receiving his statement from an internal report. He claimed that it should not have been used against him in a court of law.

RELATED STORY: Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene

The state agrees that the information should not have been released, however, the video alone was proof to indict the officers.

The judge wanted an affidavit from the investigator that states that the information in the internal report was not used to make his decision on the charges.

Ronald Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, expressed her thoughts on the hearing.

“We need charges... We should not have waited three and a half years just to get these indictments. To get it washed and just scrubbed to where we are literally looking at nothing. Because the state just refuses to hold these cops accountable. I look forward to the next court date... We’ll be here. there is no stopping us,” said Hardin.

The hearing for both officers has been rescheduled to Oct. 12.

RELATED STORIES:

Louisiana judge quashes some counts against officers charged in connection with death of Black motorist Ronald Greene

All officers charged in Ronald Greene’s death plead not guilty

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.