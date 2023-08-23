Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

GOHSEP activates emergency operations center due to wildfire threat in La.

Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing...
Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing wildfire threat.(Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) due to hundreds of wildfires impacting Louisiana.

GOHSEP along with other state agencies responsible for a response to this type of event will help coordinate resources to combat the fires and stop new threats.

Louisiana leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23 to discuss the ongoing wildfire threat.

“State agencies will review support requests from our local partners and do everything reasonably possible to assist them in their response,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “Wildfires in Beauregard Parish have grown tremendously over the past 24 hours. Emergency officials have ordered evacuations near Merryville and a significant area has been impacted. Hundreds of other fires have been reported across the state over the past several weeks.”

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency earlier this month due to the extreme heat and drought conditions. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, issued a statewide burn ban on August 7th.

“It is extremely important that the public adhere to the burn ban,” said Tingle. “Crews fighting these fires are becoming strained due to the ongoing problems. We all play a role in preventing additional problems. Weather experts say this has been the hottest, driest summer to date for portions of the state. The dangerous fire conditions will likely continue for an extended period of time.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the number of wildfires has grown tremendously since the conditions started.

LDAF reported the following data:

  • May 21 Fires/74 Acres
  • June 65 Fires/297 Acres
  • July 128 Fires/1,362 Acres
  • August 357 Fires/4,909 Acres (as of 08/21/23)
RELATED LINKS
DAF explains their new way of monitoring wildfires
Mandatory evacuation issued for Neale Oil Field Road as Beauregard wildfire continues
Statewide burn ban takes effect
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Attorney Ben Crump has announced he will be calling for federal civil rights charges to be made...
WATCH: Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene
Lane closure generic
US 165 is reopend, Louisiana DOTD announces
Entergy
Entergy announces road closures in Monroe
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Monroe city schools and Rapides Parish win ruling against the LHSAA

Latest News

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Residents being evacuated from DeRidder Retirement Home
Northeast Louisiana voters will be voting for a combined 101 elected positions that have...
NELA 2023 election races with candidates running unopposed
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/23
Several wildfires broke out in Sabine Parish, La. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The fires appear to...
GOHSEP activates emergency ops center due to wildfire threat in La.