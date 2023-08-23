Advertise
The City of West Monroe to host job fair

KSLA Job Fair
KSLA Job Fair(KSLA)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe will host a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. According to their Facebook page, they are looking to hire for numerous open positions with the Public Works Department.

The open positions range from entry-level to skilled, with opportunities for everyone.

Those interested should do the following:

  1. Apply online at The City of West Monroe’s website.
  2. Attend the job fair and bring a resume, a valid driver’s license, and social security card.
  3. Interview with staff at the job fair

For more information, please contact wmpayroll@westmonroe.la.gov.

