The City of West Monroe to host job fair
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe will host a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. According to their Facebook page, they are looking to hire for numerous open positions with the Public Works Department.
The open positions range from entry-level to skilled, with opportunities for everyone.
Those interested should do the following:
- Apply online at The City of West Monroe’s website.
- Attend the job fair and bring a resume, a valid driver’s license, and social security card.
- Interview with staff at the job fair
For more information, please contact wmpayroll@westmonroe.la.gov.
