The City of West Monroe to host job fair

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe will host a job fair on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. According to their Facebook page, they are looking to hire for numerous open positions with the Public Works Department.

The open positions range from entry-level to skilled, with opportunities for everyone.

Those interested should do the following:

Apply online at The City of West Monroe’s website Attend the job fair and bring a resume, a valid driver’s license, and social security card. Interview with staff at the job fair

For more information, please contact wmpayroll@westmonroe.la.gov.

