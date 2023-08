MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced a road closure for Thursday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A vertical lift pump will be installed by Ouachita Electric on Levee Drive from Pargoud Boulevard to Cuba Drive.

Drivers will be able to take Deborah Drive as a detour.

