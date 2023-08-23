Advertise
BRPD officer turns himself in, charged with third-degree rape, police say

Demichael Robertson, 29
Demichael Robertson, 29(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer has turned himself in to Zachary Police and was arrested and charged with third-degree rape, according to Zachary Police.

DeMichael Robertson, 29, turned himself in on Tuesday, August 22.

The Zachary Police Department worked in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Police Department in making this arrest.

Robertson remained on paid administrative leave as per the Baton Rouge Police Department policy, as a result of a prior incident and arrest officials stated.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, please contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344- STOP (7867).

