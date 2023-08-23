The Boys and Girls Club in Farmerville celebrates groundbreaking of new Teen Center

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Bill Cassidy visited the Boys and Girls Club in Farmerville on Aug. 23 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Teen Center.

The Teen Center Building is still in its early stages, but the community gathered to celebrate the progress and emphasize the importance of investing in the youth.

The new building will cost around $900,000. With the help of Senator Cassidy’s $700,000 grant, the ball can get rolling.

Unit Director of Northeast Louisiana Boys and Girls Club in Farmerville, Demontray Dorsey, said this addition of the Teen Center will provide unconditional support to the youth.

“When you have a firm expectation - a firm goal - it helps you reach that dream, so this is just a small, small thing to get in Farmerville. To see what the community can do with support, to see what the kids can do with the support of the community and support of adults,” said Dorsey.

Farmerville Boys and Girls Club Community Outreach Director, Mary Barrios, hopes that the club will be life-changing.

“It’ll be a place that kids will feel safe, it’ll be a place where kids can grow, it’ll be a place where eventually, starting from second grade all the way through high school, you’ll be able to receive services from the Boys and Girls Club so for me I feel like its gonna change kids lives,” said Barrios.

Barrio said she expects to have the Teen Center finished in the next year and is hopeful that the rest will be completed in the next two years.

“This is Farmerville, for us this is who we are. We’re a community that shows up and we’re a community that supports each other,” Barrios said.

Eldonta Osborne, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana, said the next steps are to connect with the school and town leaders to work out the logistics.

