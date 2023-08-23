Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

The Boys and Girls Club in Farmerville celebrates groundbreaking of new Teen Center

Senator Cassidy was in Farmerville to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Teen Center at the Boys and Girls Club in Farmerville.
By Nina Ghaedi and Rylee Kramer
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Bill Cassidy visited the Boys and Girls Club in Farmerville on Aug. 23 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Teen Center.

The Teen Center Building is still in its early stages, but the community gathered to celebrate the progress and emphasize the importance of investing in the youth.

The new building will cost around $900,000. With the help of Senator Cassidy’s $700,000 grant, the ball can get rolling.

Unit Director of Northeast Louisiana Boys and Girls Club in Farmerville, Demontray Dorsey, said this addition of the Teen Center will provide unconditional support to the youth.

“When you have a firm expectation - a firm goal - it helps you reach that dream, so this is just a small, small thing to get in Farmerville. To see what the community can do with support, to see what the kids can do with the support of the community and support of adults,” said Dorsey.

Farmerville Boys and Girls Club Community Outreach Director, Mary Barrios, hopes that the club will be life-changing.

“It’ll be a place that kids will feel safe, it’ll be a place where kids can grow, it’ll be a place where eventually, starting from second grade all the way through high school, you’ll be able to receive services from the Boys and Girls Club so for me I feel like its gonna change kids lives,” said Barrios.

Barrio said she expects to have the Teen Center finished in the next year and is hopeful that the rest will be completed in the next two years.

“This is Farmerville, for us this is who we are. We’re a community that shows up and we’re a community that supports each other,” Barrios said.

Eldonta Osborne, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana, said the next steps are to connect with the school and town leaders to work out the logistics.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Attorney Ben Crump has announced he will be calling for federal civil rights charges to be made...
WATCH: Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene
Lane closure generic
US 165 is reopend, Louisiana DOTD announces
Entergy
Entergy announces road closures in Monroe
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Monroe city schools and Rapides Parish win ruling against the LHSAA

Latest News

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Voluntary evacuations issued in Singer area
School districts help students beat the heat
School Districts Help Students Beat the Heat
Farmerville Boys and Girls Club Teen Center Ribbon cutting
Plans for the Teen Center Building Underway
I-20 bridge infrastructure over Monroe Housing Authority - Ouachita Grand Plaza location...
Resident voices concern about I-20 bridge over housing facility parking lot