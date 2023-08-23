6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Six Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana Department of Education for the 23-24 school year.

As Teacher Leader Advisors, those selected play a critical role in creating tools and facilitating professional development for educators across Louisiana.

Teacher Leader Advisors:

Evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality

Update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts

Score and annotate student work samples

Develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators

Participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy

Review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards

Develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy

Raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox

Those selected are:

Emily Lincecum - Ouachita Parish Central Office, English Language Arts This will be her fourth year as a Teacher Leader Advisor

Maggie Acree - Ouachita Parish Central Office, Math This will be her eighth year as a Teacher Leader Advisor

Lainey Hodge - Sterlington High School, Math This will be her third year as a Teacher Leader Advisor

Amanda Bonney - West Ouachita High School, Math This will be her second year as a Teacher Leader Advisor

Rachel Hendricks - Drew Elementary, Social Studies This will be her second year as a Teacher Leader Advisor

Sabre Masters - West Ridge Middle, Social Studies This will be her second year as a Teacher Leader Advisor



“TLA has taught me more,” Acree said. “It’s the best professional development I’ve ever done. I think it’s for people who want to learn more. People who want to be teacher leaders, even beyond their school, but teacher leaders in the state.”

“It helps me because I’ve gotten to work on a variety of texts from grades 3 to grades 12, so I have a really good understanding of curriculum at each level,” Lincecum said. “So I’ve been able to dig in and work with the content.”

Ouachita Parish ranks in Louisiana’s Top 5 in total teachers selected and is tied for 1st in the number of teachers selected from parishes in North Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.