6 Ouachita Parish teachers chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by Department of Education
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Six Ouachita Parish teachers have been chosen as Teacher Leader Advisors by the Louisiana Department of Education for the 23-24 school year.
As Teacher Leader Advisors, those selected play a critical role in creating tools and facilitating professional development for educators across Louisiana.
Teacher Leader Advisors:
- Evaluate publisher-submitted curricular materials for quality
- Update the ELA Guidebooks content and analyze texts
- Score and annotate student work samples
- Develop and facilitate professional development sessions for fellow Louisiana educators
- Participate in focus groups related to LDOE’s academic strategy
- Review new course framework documents for updated social studies standards
- Develop high-quality instructional tasks and resources for math, science, social studies, and literacy
- Raise awareness among Louisiana educators of the tools and resources available in the Louisiana Teacher Toolbox
Those selected are:
- Emily Lincecum - Ouachita Parish Central Office, English Language Arts
- This will be her fourth year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
- Maggie Acree - Ouachita Parish Central Office, Math
- This will be her eighth year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
- Lainey Hodge - Sterlington High School, Math
- This will be her third year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
- Amanda Bonney - West Ouachita High School, Math
- This will be her second year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
- Rachel Hendricks - Drew Elementary, Social Studies
- This will be her second year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
- Sabre Masters - West Ridge Middle, Social Studies
- This will be her second year as a Teacher Leader Advisor
“TLA has taught me more,” Acree said. “It’s the best professional development I’ve ever done. I think it’s for people who want to learn more. People who want to be teacher leaders, even beyond their school, but teacher leaders in the state.”
“It helps me because I’ve gotten to work on a variety of texts from grades 3 to grades 12, so I have a really good understanding of curriculum at each level,” Lincecum said. “So I’ve been able to dig in and work with the content.”
Ouachita Parish ranks in Louisiana’s Top 5 in total teachers selected and is tied for 1st in the number of teachers selected from parishes in North Louisiana.
