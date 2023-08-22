Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing person, Zachary David Cole.
Police need help finding a missing Ouachita Parish man
Former City of Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo says he will announce a run for election.
Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, to announce his candidacy for Monroe mayor
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Monroe city schools and Rapides Parish win ruling against the LHSAA
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them

Latest News

Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom.
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom
Lane closure generic
US 165 is reopend, Louisiana DOTD announces
Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office
CPSO teams up with surrounding law enforcement agencies to lower juvenile crimes