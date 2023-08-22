Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings

FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an updated policy statement by the Council on School Health and released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children across the country head back to school, one pediatric group is calling for corporal punishment in schools to be abolished.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released an updated policy statement by the Council of School Health. It urges that spanking or striking children in schools should be “abolished in all states by law.”

The pediatrics group said corporal punishment is legal in public schools in 18 states, and nearly 70,000 students are struck at least once a year.

The statement also says the practice is most widely used in the South and is disproportionately used on Black students and children with disabilities.

The policy authors said age-appropriate, nonviolent behavioral strategies should be used instead.

The group also said parents should refrain from spanking, hitting, shaming or threatening their children when they are being disciplined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing person, Zachary David Cole.
Police need help finding a missing Ouachita Parish man
Former City of Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo says he will announce a run for election.
Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, to announce his candidacy for Monroe mayor
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them
Police lights generic
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis jail, police say
The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has two new groups of capuchin monkeys.
Zoo Buddy: Capuchin Monkeys!
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Grambling State University's 21st annual evening with GSU athletic department fundraising event
Grambling State University fundraising event in Monroe