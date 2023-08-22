Monroe city schools and Rapides Parish win ruling against the LHSSA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to KNOE’s Sports Director Aaron Dietrich, Monroe City schools and Rapides Parish have won a ruling against the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) on the decision to change the definition of a select school.

The nine schools were contesting the fact that the executive committee determined the definition of a select school and the principals of the state never had an opportunity to vote on the matter.

The playoffs system will go back to the system the LHSAA used in 2021.

This will affect several programs including Neville High School, which played in the highest division of non-select last year.

Principals will have the opportunity to ratify the current playoff in January.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.