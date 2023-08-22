Advertise
Louisiana Department of Health reports increase in heat-related deaths

Extreme Heat Deaths
Extreme Heat Deaths(MGN)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health has reported a total of 25 heat-related deaths for the months of June, July, and August. According to the report, 22 of the deaths were male and three were female.

LDH data shows that men are at a higher risk of dying from heat-related issues because they are more likely to work outdoors.

LDH Secretary, Stephen Russo, said that it is important for people to take precaustions during this extreme heat.

“Every life lost to a heat-related cause is tragic, and it is a reminder that excessive heat can carry dangerous health consequences,” said Russo. “It is critical that everyone in Louisiana take precautions during extreme heat events, especially workers in physically demanding occupations who are frequently outdoors.”

Russo encouraged people to learn how to detect heat-related illnesses.

“I encourage Louisiana residents to know the signs of heat-related illness, stay indoors with air conditioning if possible, and remember to hydrate, rest and stay in the shade if they must be outdoors. They should also check on their neighbors, and loved ones, especially those who are elderly,” Russo said.

The following shows an age breakdown of the deaths:

  • 30-49: seven deaths
  • 50-64: six deaths
  • 65+: 12 deaths

LDH plans to launch a dashboard that will display a weekly update of heat-related deaths.

To learn more about how to stay safe during excessive heat, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website.

